Bektemir Melikuziev Outpoints Darius Fulghum in WBA Title Eliminator – World Boxing Association

Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev took a major step forward in his quest for a world title, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Darius Fulghum in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, the Uzbek southpaw made his intentions clear — marching forward with his signature aggression and pinpoint body work. He controlled the early rounds with sharp combinations and a suffocating pace, but Fulghum didn’t fold. The Houston native fired back with smart counters and well-placed shots to the body, forcing Melikuziev to dig deep.

The action intensified in the fourth round when Melikuziev suffered a cut over his left eye from a clean punch by Fulghum, adding an extra layer of urgency to an already tense battle.

Things got complicated for the Uzbek in the seventh, when referee Celestino Ruiz docked a point for excessive holding — a move that seemed to energize Fulghum, who tried to shift momentum in his favor.

But Melikuziev stayed composed and stuck to his game plan. In the final round, he sealed the deal with a knockdown that proved crucial on the scorecards. All three judges saw it 114-112 for Melikuziev, who improves both his record and standing in a loaded 168-pound division.

After the fight, Melikuziev spoke candidly about the emotional weight of the victory. “We went through a lot during this camp, so this win means everything — especially with my baby on the way,” he said in the ring post-fight.