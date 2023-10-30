Uruguay has a new FEDELATIN WBA Female Champion – World Boxing Association

With a good seedbed of female boxers, Uruguay continues to provide talent to the world. Last weekend, Adriana Thalía Piñeiro won her fifth professional bout by unanimous decision against Argentine fighter Laura Elizabeth Gómez and became FEDELATIN flyweight champion of the World Boxing Association at the Club Atlético Stockolmo in Montevideo.

it was the 10-round debut for both boxers, and a bout with a lot of exchanges, where Thalia impose herself with her punches and constant pressure against Gomez who, even though she tried to make her presence felt with a more technical and distance boxing, could not overcome Piñeiro after a few rounds that made the fight even. The judges’ scorecards were: 98-92/96-93/95-94.

Who is the charrúa Thalía Piñeiro? This young athlete started in the boxing world when she was 15 years old, however life situations, such as bad company, bad habits and conflictive relationships deteriorated her emotions, forced her to put a pause in the sporting path she had chosen. However, her willpower and passion for what she was doing led her to restart what she had longed for.

“Boxing saved my life,” said Piñeiro in a conversation with TV Ciudad de Uruguay, because that’s how she feels. Now 26 years old, she put a refresh to her story to reach the big time. She made her debut as a professional boxer in November 2022 with a unanimous victory after 4 rounds. Then she made 2 more presentations at the same distance in the course of this 2023, plus one in 6 rounds until the last one on October 21 where she made the jump to the 10 with another unanimous decision that keeps her undefeated and with a black and gold belt in her possession.



