Angelo Leo wins the WBA North American Continental featherweight belt – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Angelo Leo won the World Boxing Association North American Continental featherweight belt after defeating Dominican Nicolas Polanco by technical knockout in the ninth round on Wednesday in Plant City, Florida.

The Aztec boxer from Alburquenque maintained an almost complete control of the actions in the ring, using his experience and precision technique in his offense.

Although Polanco was able to show some good combinations during the fight, something happened with his left shoulder that little by little left him out of action when referee Alicia Collins announced the stoppage of the fight after a medical examination of Polanco who showed pain and difficulty to move his arm.

That’s how finally, Angelo Leo won by technical knockout in the ninth round and his record stands at 22 fights won with 10 quick knockouts and only one loss to his credit.



