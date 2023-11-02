Garcia vs. Roach confirmed for Nov. 25  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association super featherweight champion Hector Garcia will return to the ring to defend his crown against mandatory challenger Lamont Roach Jr. on November 25 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garcia will make the first defense of the title he won in August 2022 by defeating then champion Roger Gutierrez. In January he faced Gervonta Davis for the lightweight title after receiving special permission and now he will return to his category.

The Dominican is coming off a loss in the upper division but wants to get back to winning ways and this will be a great opportunity to show why he is the 130-pound champion.

Lamont Roach Jr. comes from defeating Venezuelan Angel Rodriguez in an eliminator fight of the pioneer organization last July 2022. That fight gave him the right to face the champion and he has been waiting for a long time for this opportunity. The American has a technical boxing based on speed and combinations, with which he intends to overcome Garcia and take away his belt.

Garcia comes into the fight with a record of 16 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts, while Roach has 23 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 9 knockouts.



