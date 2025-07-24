Crocker Vs Donovan 2: World Title Rematch Confirmed

“This is a monumental occasion — the first ever all-Irish World Title fight,” said Crocker’s manager Jamie Conlan. “The controversy surrounding the first bout, combined with the fact that it’s taking place at Windsor Park, takes an already massive fight and makes it truly historic.

“Lewis Crocker lives just a stone’s throw from Windsor and has followed Linfield Football Club since he was a boy, so for his first World Title fight to be held at the stadium is something out of a dream. This isn’t just a fight — it’s a moment in Irish boxing history, and Lewis is ready to seize it.”

Irish FA Chief Executive, Patrick Nelson, said: “Live sport unites communities across Northern Ireland, and we’re thrilled to build on the success of our previous boxing event in August 2018.

“We are proud to be partnering with Matchroom in hosting this world championship bout that not only showcases top-tier boxing but also highlights the versatility of the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park as a multi-purpose venue.”

“The first battle ended in highly controversial fashion, and I can’t wait to see them run it back – this time for world honours,” said Alfie Sharman VP DAZN. “It was a brilliant back and forth in front of an electric crowd. The rematch promises so much more. I expect Donovan to bring that same energy and Crocker to be better than before. It has all the makings of a classic. Watch it live and exclusive only on DAZN.”