The PBC Podcast: Jermall Charlo Opens Up

The undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion is back and set for a November 25 return, but it was a long journey to this point as he explains on this week’s episode.

Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Charlo opens up about his battles with mental health, working his way back into peak fighting form and, of course, his upcoming bout versus rival Jose Benavidez Jr. on the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 pm ET/5 pm PT) Saturday, November 25, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Speaking of Benavidez-Andrade, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the 50-50 matchup, and on this week’s Toe to Toe segment, name five potential opponents for undefeated, Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, Terence “Bud” Crawford.

