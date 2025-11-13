Lukas and Renee Lindenmuth Ready and On Weight in Cairo – World Boxing Association

Angelina Lukas and Katherine Renee Lindenmuth successfully made weight ahead of their Friday night showdown in Cairo, Egypt, where they’ll battle for the vacant WBA Gold super flyweight title.

Both fighters stepped onto the scale on Thursday and came in under the 115-pound limit—Lukas weighed 114.9 lbs, while Lindenmuth registered 114.8 lbs—clearing the final hurdle before their highly anticipated bout.

Kazakhstan’s Lukas, 28, enters the ring riding an impressive streak. She hasn’t lost since 2023 and has racked up 10 straight victories since then, including a recent revenge win over Daniela Asenjo—the only fighter to have ever beaten her.

Lindenmuth, 36, from the United States, is known for her grit and willingness to take on tough opponents. She’s shared the ring with solid names like Kim Clavel and Guadalupe Medina and will be looking to pull off the upset despite being the underdog on paper.

Lukas holds a record of 15 wins, 1 loss, and 8 knockouts, while Lindenmuth brings a mark of 7 wins, 5 losses, and 3 knockouts into the contest.