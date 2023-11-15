The PBC Podcast: David Benavidez, Subriel Matias

Two of the sport’s most vicious fighters open up ahead of their respective fights Saturday, November 25 in Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David Benavidez and current IBF 140-pound World Champion Subriel Matias are this week’s guests on The PBC Podcast. Benavidez says he’s operating at the peak of his powers as he winds down training camp for a highly anticipated showdown versus unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade, headlining a SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Matias is talking extra spicy, promising to make a statement when he defends his title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev on the Benavidez-Andrade SHOWTIME PPV card. Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal list The Five Greatest Boxing Siblings of All Time in this week’s Toe to Toe segment.

