Tapales-Inoue for all belts on December 26th  – World Boxing Association

Marlon Tapales and Naoya Inoue will have a huge super bantamweight showdown for the 122 lbs. undisputed title on December 26. One day after Christmas, the Filipino will face the Asian at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku, Japan.

Tapales is the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion and also holds the IBF belt, while Inoue holds the WBO and WBC belts.

The Filipino is coming off of defeating Murodjon Akhmadaliev to take the crowns on April 8 in San Antonio, Texas, and at one time aimed to face either Naoya Inoue or Stephen Fulton, who subsequently faced each other in July.

Finishing with a resounding victory and two belts, Inoue was the opponent to face Tapales. One of the best pound-for-pound fighters will be back home looking for greatness and wants to show off his spectacular boxing in front of his home crowd.

The fight will feature two brave and strong opponents. Inoue as the main protagonist in his own backyard and in front of an opponent who will not shy away from the fight, so it is expected to be an action-packed showdown with a lot of excitement.

Tapales has a record of 37 wins, 3 losses and 19 knockouts, while Inoue is undefeated in 25 fights, with 22 knockouts.



