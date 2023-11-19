WBA Convention changes its date from December 11 to December 15  – World Boxing Association

In the World Boxing Association (WBA) we were ready to celebrate our annual convention with the usual excitement, with three days of good boxing, the reunion of the WBA family, and the expectation of good things for our organization and for the sport.

But it won’t be like that anymore. It will be much better.

With a program of three boxing events, several titles in dispute, legendary guests, a discussion of current issues and a tribute to the greats of the sport, the World Boxing Association is getting ready to close the year in style, in what it has called “WBA Boxing Week”, a Christmas marathon at the Caribe Royale in Orlando for all boxing lovers.

Everything will start this December 8, with a new installment of the WBA KO Drugs world program, with the participation of great talents such as Idalberto Umara, Jeovanis Estela or Kevin Brown in the great hall of the Caribe Royale, official headquarters of our convention.

It will be a kick-off of the WBA Boxing Week, which will continue with the meeting of our Executive Committee on Sunday.

Regional directors, delegates, officials, special guests and personalities will arrive that weekend, to celebrate together the WBA annual convention starting on Monday, December 11.

Within the framework of this boxing summit, there will be a balance of everything that has happened this year in the WBA, remembering the great fights and the milestones that marked the sport. Also, boxing news, rankings, championships, women’s boxing growth, the medical approach, the academy and much, much more will be discussed. All of this aiming to outline the guidelines of our organization’s work for the coming year.

On Wednesday, December 13, WBA travels to Tampa to accompany the ProBox evening, where two titles will be in dispute. The occasion will offer the opportunity for officials and judges participating in the updating course that the WBA Academy will dictate, to confront “In situ” concepts and situations reviewed in class.

On Thursday 14, the WBA Boxing Week will reach its climax with the recognition of the great personalities of the sport who will be present at this edition of the convention.

It closes this intense week with another boxing card, on Friday 15, at the Caribe Royale, in the return to the ring of the friend of this house, Jake Paul.

We change the date, to make the annual boxing party bigger for all our guests to the annual convention.



