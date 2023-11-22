SHOWDOWN | RYAN GARCIA AND OSCAR DUARTE IN A VERBAL FACEOFF AHEAD OF THEIR DECEMBER 2ND FIGHT!





Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte exchange words, opinions, and facts on this episode of The Showdown!

Host, Beto Duran, is familiar with both fighters from the starts of their Golden Boy career’s. Ryan pro-debuting in Tijuana, to making his stardom on Social Platforms, to becoming a Boxing Superstar! While, Oscar Duarte The Humble Rancher that fought his way to becoming a Golden Boy Contender, now looks to become a Superstar himself and Edge closer to Mexican boxing greatness.

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) who will face the dangerous knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) in a super lightweight fight. The fight night, presented in association with Cancun Boxing, will take place at Toyota Center on Saturday, December 2 in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

Tickets for Garcia vs. Duarte are on sale and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

