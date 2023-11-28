"I embrace being hated" – Off The Cuff With Devin Haney

Devin Haney reveals all about how his tumultuous childhood led him to boxing, his relationship with is father Bill and his upcoming fight against Regis Prograis, live on DAZN PPV and DAZN.com on December 9.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#haneyprograis #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing