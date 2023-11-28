Conlan and Gill in need of a victory in Belfast  – World Boxing Association

Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill are in for a big fight this Saturday at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Both will step into the ring to compete for the international super featherweight belt in the night’s main event and each has a lot on the line.

These are two fighters coming off losses who need to win to remain among the elite in the division and challenge for the big fights at 130 pounds.

Conlan, with a great amateur past and known for his aggressive boxing style and big fights, is coming off a knockout loss to Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez in a headlining bout, so he needs to get back on the winning track if he wants to get another such opportunity in the future.

Gill, on the other hand, is coming off a tough loss to Spain’s Kiko Martinez and after a year away from the ring feels ready to return and make a big splash in his comeback.

Conlan’s record is 18 fights won, 2 lost and 9 knockouts. In the case of Gill, he has 27 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 8 defeats by stoppage.



