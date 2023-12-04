Schofield demolished Torres in Houston – World Boxing Association

Floyd Schofield turned in one of the most impressive performances of his career and knocked out Mexican Ricardo Torres Lopez in the first round to retain the World Boxing Association international lightweight belt on Saturday night.

The 135-pound prospect had the responsibility of co-main attraction at the Golden Boy event and showed a great version of himself by knocking down the Mexican four times in the first round itself until the referee decided to stop the action in the face of the American’s overwhelming advantage.

Schofield continues to rise in world boxing and at just 21 years of age is beginning to make noise in a division loaded with talent and in which it is always difficult to gain notoriety.

The New Jersey native’s undefeated record now stands at 16 wins and 12 knockouts, while his challenger left his record at 17 wins, 8 knockouts and 3 draws.



