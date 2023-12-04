Ryan Garcia knocked out Duarte to win the WBA Gold belt – World Boxing Association

Ryan Garcia won the World Boxing Association (WBA) gold title after defeating Oscar Duarte by knockout in the eighth round this Saturday night at the Toyota Center, in Houston, Texas.

The American returned from his May loss to Gervonta Davis and had a good performance in which he was fast and forceful despite a difficult opponent.

Garcia had to deal with an aggressive Duarte who put pressure on him throughout the fight, so he used his movements on the ring and counterattack as his main weapon against the Mexican.

In the eighth, he managed to connect a combination that put Duarte in bad shape and immediately was able to finish him off to send him to the canvas. The Mexican tried to get up unsuccessfully and the 10-second count was reached before he was able to do so.

Garcia came back successfully and won his 24th fight, while he has 1 loss and 20 knockouts. Duarte, now has 26 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.



