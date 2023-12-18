Nico Ali Walsh excelled at the WBA KO to Drugs in Guinea – World Boxing Association

Nico Ali Walsh was one of the main attractions at the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs held this Saturday in Guinea. Muhammad Ali’s grandson went to Africa, where his grandfather had one of the best victories of his entire career against George Foreman, and stepped into the ring to pay tribute to him.

Ali Walsh earned a split decision win in a middleweight fight against Frenchman Noel Lafargue, who he fought for six rounds in a thrilling, back-and-forth bout.

The 23-year-old Las Vegas native was coming off the only loss of his career in August of this year. However, he came back with everything and managed to return to the winning ways to continue his career on the rise.

It was the ninth victory in his professional career, while he has 1 loss and 5 knockouts.



