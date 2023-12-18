Pablo Corzo defended the 168 lbs. FEDELATIN once again – World Boxing Association

From a mythical Luna Park in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina, local Pablo Corzo defeated unanimously his compatriot Leonel Avila on the scorecards and retained his World Boxing Association FEDELATIN super middleweight belt for the seventh time on Friday night.

In a bout that put the physical demands of the native of Catamarca, Argentina, nicknamed “Pacman” to the top of his game, the precision and power took him one step higher to continue climbing the ladder to the desired world crown.

Corzo, 23, is currently ranked No. 8 in the 168-pound world rankings. And although he still has a long way to go, he has already established himself as a promising young boxing star.

The judges’ scorecards were: 97-93 and two by 98-92 all in favor of Pablo Corzo who, besides retaining the regional belt, increased his immaculate boxing record to 18 victories with 15 knockouts.



