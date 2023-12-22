KIWI HEAVYWEIGHT JUNIOR FA BATTLES UNBEATEN FRANK SANCHEZ ON SATURDAY IN SAUDI ARABIA – DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment’s Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa, of Otahuhu, New Zealand, returns on Saturday to take on undefeated Cuban Frank Sanchez in a 10-round bout, as part of the “Day of Reckoning” event headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. The stacked card takes place in Saudi Arabia tomorrow beginning at 11:00am EST on DAZN Pay-Per-View. The fight is promoted in association with DiBella Entertainment and Warriors Boxing.

Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) is coming off of a first-round knockout against Tussi Asafo in Australia. In September, Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs) knocked down Scott Alexander en route to a fourth-round stoppage to retain his WBC Continental Americas title.

“It’s been nothing but a pleasure to be here,” said Fa of his time in Saudi Arabia. “It seems like this is where our sport is going. I’m taking it all in. It’s been hard work to get here and I just can’t wait until Saturday because I finally get to fight.

“Sanchez is a good boxer, he’s got good skills,” said Fa. “I trust my team and my game plan. I trust myself. I’m going to peak at the right time. I’m going to bring the best version of myself and get him out of there. I’m going to win by any means necessary.”

Fa’s preparation for this fight included being a part of Deontay Wilder’s camp for his bout versus Joseph Parker on Saturday’s card.

“Deontay Wilder…it’s no secret with him,” said Fa. “The man hits hard, and you have to be sharp every second that you’re in there with him, and that’s exactly what I’m planning to do when I’m in with Frank Sanchez. I need to be sharp every second that I’m in there with him. Keep my wits about me, stick to the game plan, and come away with the win.”

“Junior Fa has the talent, size and tools to be a top heavyweight. He has already shown that he can compete against the best, going 12 hard round with former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Tomorrow night against Frank Sanchez, he has a great opportunity to prove he belongs with the division’s best fighters.”

