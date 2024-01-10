Kuroki and Matsuda will fight for the WBA title on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Yuko Kuroki and Eri Matsuda will step into the ring at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for their World Boxing Association (WBA) light minimum world title bout this Friday, January 12.

Kuroki, 32, will make the first defense of the crown she won against Monserrat Alarcon on August 5, and will also put the WBO belt, which she has held since September 2022, on the line.

The 32-year-old veteran wants to maintain her status as unified champion and to do so, she must keep her winning streak, which currently stands at four consecutive victories between 2022 and the present.

Matsuda is a fighter who debuted in 2018 and is 29 years old. She has been growing in professional boxing and has already fought twice for a world title, although those bouts have ended in defeat and draw for her.

Now she will try to make the third time the charm and comes with two victories in a row, which show her good sporting moment.

Kuroki has a record of 22 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws and 9 knockouts, while Matsuda has 6 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 1 knockout.



