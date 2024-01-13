Mbilli defends his WBA International belt against Murdock on Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Christian Mbilli will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) international super middleweight belt on Saturday night against Rohan Murdock at Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada.

The Cameroonian-born fighter of French nationality has made Canada his home and will have another big fight in this North American country to defend his regional belt of the pioneering body.

Mbilli is 28 years old and is a solid boxer who is undefeated and has shown good progress in each fight. In his most recent bout, he defeated Demond Nicholson to retain his belt and will now make his first fight of 2024 with the goal of maintaining his winning pace.

Murdock hails from Australia and is 31 years old. The veteran Joondalup native has experience fighting in countries such as Thailand, England and the United States, so going far from home to seek a win is nothing new for him.

The Australian is his country’s national champion in the category and defeated Isaac Hardman by split decision in their last fight held last March.

Mbilli is undefeated in 25 fights, 21 of them won by knockout. On the other hand, Murdock has 27 wins, 2 losses and 19 defeats before the limit.



