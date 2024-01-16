Dalakian held a public training session in Osaka  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion Artem Dalakian did a public workout in Osaka as part of the lead-up to his bout next Tuesday, January 23 against Seigo Yuri Akui.

The Ukrainian arrived in Japan this week to get acclimated for his showdown with the home fighter and on Monday he shared with the press in a training session along with his staff.

Dalakian looked in great physical condition during light work in the final part of his preparation and talked about the great commitment he has in this fight and, of course, the desire to retain the crown on foreign soil.

The 112 lbs. champion will fine tune the last details this week and hopes to put on a great show on January 23rd in a fight that looks quite interesting on paper.



