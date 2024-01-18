WBA Asia presented new regional competition  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Asia made the official anouncemen of the WBA Asia National Tournament during the annual judges and referees seminar held by the organization in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Won Kim, from WBA Asia, and Liu Gan, who represents WBA China, gave details of this project, which intends to develop the sport in this continent through a tournament of several participants that will allow them to have activity and sporting rewards.

They will work with the local commissions of countries such as Vietnam, China, among others, and they displayed their belts of each of these events, which have the flag of the country, the logo of the commissions and, obviously, that of the WBA Asia.

The tournaments will start from round of 16 with direct elimination 4 round bouts. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will have to win in 6-round bouts, while the semifinals will also be 6 rounds and there will be an 8-round final.

The format establishes that the winner of the tournament will have the right to challenge the regional champion of the category and will also win the special belt that will be awarded in this competition. As an additional detail, there will be a golden round for fights that end in a draw, which consists of fighting one more round to define the winner.



