BILLY JOE SAUNDERS? JOHN RYDER? DIEGO PACHECO? Zach Parker Looking To Make ZEUGE KNOCKOUT STATEMENT

Super Middleweight contender Zach Parker joins Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown ahead of his return to action on March 16th at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham live on TNT Sports. Parker takes on former world champion Tyron Zeuge as part of a huge Queensberry Promotions ‘Magnificent 7’ show.

Parker also looks at potential fights with Billy Joe Saunders, a rematch with John Ryder and also Diego Pacheco.

