Takuma Inoue to defend against Ancajas in Tokyo – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue will defend his belt against veteran Jerwin Ancajas on February 24 at the Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The first defense of the Japanese will take place in the capital of his country and will be against a strong Filipino fighter who has already been world champion and is looking for a new belt in this category.

Inoue defeated Liborio Solis last April 8 to win the vacant title of the category and become the new world champion. The 28-year-old fighter is going through the best moment of his career and now he wants to get a defense in front of his people.

Ancajas was world super flyweight champion. After losing two consecutive fights against Fernando Martinez, he decided to move up in weight and now he is facing another title opportunity. Although the challenge is complicated, he knows he has the experience and experience to surprise the champion.

Inoue has a record of 18 fights won, one loss and 4 knockouts. Anca has a record of 34 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws.



