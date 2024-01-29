Fulghum retained against Fox in Phoenix  – World Boxing Association

Darius Fulghum retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA belt by defeating Alantez Fox by majority decision on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The scorecards were 100-90, 98-92 and 95-95, with which the sixth-ranked bantamweight made the first defense of his championship in a good fight and against an experienced opponent.

Fulghum dominated the fight throughout the 10 rounds and showed an evolution in his boxing from previous fights. The 27-year-old fighter continues to move up the career ladder and now awaits better opportunities.

Fox, a veteran with good experience, tried to counter the strength of the regional champion but it was not enough despite his hard work and he was unable to pull off the upset.

Fulghum now has 10 career wins, 9 of them by knockout. Fox, on the other hand, has 28 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



