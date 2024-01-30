WBA Future 2024 season opens in Panama  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) is committed to the systematic development of boxing around the world and has focused on professional boxing, but without neglecting the training and globalization of the sport. For this reason, the WBA Future was created, a program that seeks to provide opportunities for young fighters in both the amateur and professional fields.

Panama will be the country in charge of opening the curtain in 2024 and will do so in the Cinta Costera of the capital city with an amateur event that will have dozens of participants and will have live broadcasting through the official YouTube channel of the pioneer organization: World Boxing Association.

The WBA Future program is constantly held in Venezuela and Colombia, while it has had dates in countries such as Andorra and Argentina. Panama has become one of those important venues and will be the first in 2024 after having held two very successful events last year.

The evening will feature athletes of different categories and from various regions of Panama, while the fights will be defined through a draw that will take place hours before the start of the event.

The WBA is proud and motivated by the restart of the activities of this project, which has become a priority for the organization and hopes that in this 2024 there will be a constant evolution and that expectations will be exceeded.



