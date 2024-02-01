Matsuda is the Fighter of the Month and Miranda won the Honorable Mention award – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) released its January Female rankings with the individual awards for the month, including Eri Matsuda as Fighter of the Month and Jennifer Miranda as Honorable Mention.

The women’s ranking lists with all the corresponding changes for the month of January are public and can be accessed by journalists, promoters and anyone interested in the organization’s website.

Matsuda stepped into the ring on January 12 in Tokyo to face up to then light minimumweight champion Yuko Kuroki, and managed to snatch the championship with a split decision victory. The 29-year-old fighter was a surprise winner and became champion with an excellent performance and beautiful boxing.

On the other hand, Jennifer Miranda had a dominant performance against Iara Altamirano on January 7, in Madrid, to become the new Gold featherweight champion after a wide victory by unanimous decision. The Spanish fighter left great sensations and was the protagonist in a great event held in the capital to win the WBA belt.

The WBA congratulates both fighters for their awards and wishes them the best in their next challenges in professional boxing.



