Ray Events will have a mixed boxing card in Madrid – World Boxing Association

Ray Events will promote a great boxing program this Thursday, February 15 in Madrid, Spain, with five amateur fights and the professional debut of local prospect Roberto Bustelo at Florida Park in a four-round super lightweight bout.

In addition, there will be quality fighters in even and very attractive fights for the enjoyment of those who attend the evening and those who watch it through the YouTube platform.

The WBA continues to support events around the world and seeks to be a window in different countries to showcase talent and provide opportunities.



