Brooks is the new WBA Continental USA champion – World Boxing Association

Austin Brooks won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super featherweight belt by knocking out Jose Manuel Izaguirre last Saturday at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The American knocked out his opponent in the seventh round in an eight-round fight in this undefeated duel and resolved it in a resounding manner despite the difficulty it represented.

Brooks, a 28-year-old native of Idaho, got an important victory for his career against the Cuban after working intelligently during the fight and in the end he was able to define it in the best way.

The undefeated fighter reached 12 wins and 5 knockouts, while Izaguirre has a record of 7 wins and 1 loss after this fight.



