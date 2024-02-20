Home / Press Releases / FRIDAY FEB 23. “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 46” NEARLY SOLD OUT

FRIDAY FEB 23. “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 46” NEARLY SOLD OUT

Huntington, New York (February 20, 2024) – It’s officially “Rockin’ Fights” 46 FIGHT WEEK! Star Boxing takes over The Paramount in Huntington, New York, this Friday, February 23 with a championship doubleheader leads the charge in what is slated to be a thrilling night of fights.

There are less than 50 tickets remaining to “Rockin’ Fights” and a sellout is inevitable. Floor/Ringside seats have been sold out for over a week. Do not wait until fight night to try and get tickets at the door, as there will likely be none available.

For fans who cannot make it to fight night, Star Boxing will air the entire eight-fight “Rockin’ Fights” 46 fight card across the globe via www.StarBoxing.TV, starting at 7PM ET.


