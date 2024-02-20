Dominguez vs. Rivera fight for WBA Continental Americas belt – World Boxing Association

Two flyweight prospects will face off this Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas title. The classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown will be represented in this Andy Dominguez vs. Yankiel Rivera fight, which will be one of the most interesting of the night.

Dominguez debuted in 2020 and has made his entire career in the United States. The Mexico City native has been based in Las Vegas, where he has trained for every fight and now he will have a great opportunity in this event for the regional belt of the pioneer body.

At 25 years old, Dominguez has faced experienced opponents and has proven himself on more than one occasion, but now he will have a different challenge.

Rivera was a member of the Puerto Rican national team and participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which closed his cycle in amateur boxing. He entered the professional arena with great expectations and has been winning good fights since his debut in 2022.

The 26-year-old from Bayamon has been adapting his style to the professional boxing to dominate thanks to his boxing and intelligence. This bout will be a big test for him and he must overcome it if he wants to keep moving up in his career.

Dominguez has 10 wins, no losses and 6 knockouts, while Rivera has 4 wins, 2 of them before the limit.



