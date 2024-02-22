“ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 46: OFFICIAL WEIGH IN RESULTS

Tickets to tomorrow night’s fights are almost sold out and can be purchased HERE. If you cannot make it to the fights, you can tune in on StarBoxing.TV starting at 7PM ET via Roku, the Google Play Store (Android), IOS App Store (Apple), and the web.
WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight Championship – 10 Rounds
Simone “The Italian Tank” Federici (Champion) 198 lbs.
Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (Challenger) 195.8 lbs
Super Welterweight – 8 Rounds
Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez 149.2 lbs.
Keane “The Iceman” McMahon 147.8 lbs.
Super Middleweight – 8 Rounds
Kamil Bednarek 170.2 lbs.
Victor “El Estilista” Hugo Exner 170.8 lbs.
Super Featherweight – 6 Rounds
John “Warrior” Gjini 134.6 lbs
Manuel Guzman 135.4 lbs
Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds
Frank “Magic” Monaco 166.6 lbs.
Levan “Karo” Loutsoupitze 166.4 lbs.
Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds
Ronny “Ruthless” Reyes 129.4 lbs.
Markus Bowes 132.6 lbs.
Light Heavyweight – 4 Rounds
Lous “Il Martello” Maietta 169.6 lbs
Tevin Terrance 170 lbs
Unfortunately, due to visa issues, the Toussaint-Kalunga main event bout has been postponed. Federici-Caparello has been elevated to the main event, and the Gonzalez-McMahon bout has been elevated to the co-feature.
