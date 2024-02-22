“ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 46: OFFICIAL WEIGH IN RESULTS

Huntington, New York (February 22, 2024) – With only 24 hours before “Rockin’ Fights” 46 day, the entire seven fight card took to the scales at Title Boxing Gym Syosset for the official “Rockin’ Fights 46” weigh-in.

Tickets to tomorrow night’s fights are almost sold out and can be purchased HERE. If you cannot make it to the fights, you can tune in on StarBoxing.TV starting at 7PM ET via Roku, the Google Play Store (Android), IOS App Store (Apple), and the web.

WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight Championship – 10 Rounds

Simone “The Italian Tank” Federici (Champion) 198 lbs.

Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (Challenger) 195.8 lbs

Super Welterweight – 8 Rounds

Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez 149.2 lbs.

Keane “The Iceman” McMahon 147.8 lbs.

Super Middleweight – 8 Rounds

Kamil Bednarek 170.2 lbs.

Victor “El Estilista” Hugo Exner 170.8 lbs.

Super Featherweight – 6 Rounds

John “Warrior” Gjini 134.6 lbs

Manuel Guzman 135.4 lbs

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Frank “Magic” Monaco 166.6 lbs.

Levan “Karo” Loutsoupitze 166.4 lbs.

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds

Ronny “Ruthless” Reyes 129.4 lbs.

Markus Bowes 132.6 lbs.

Light Heavyweight – 4 Rounds

Lous “Il Martello” Maietta 169.6 lbs

Tevin Terrance 170 lbs

Unfortunately, due to visa issues, the Toussaint-Kalunga main event bout has been postponed. Federici-Caparello has been elevated to the main event, and the Gonzalez-McMahon bout has been elevated to the co-feature.