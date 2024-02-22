WBA will arrive in Libya with two regional titles  – World Boxing Association

On March 1st, a big event will take place in Libya where the World Boxing Association (WBA) will say present with two regional title fights.

The Frenchman of Moroccan origin, Khalil El Hadri, will face the Tanzanian Oscar Duge for the WBA African super featherweight title in a 10-round bout that will mean a great opportunity for both of them and a guarantee of projection for the winner.

On the other hand, the also French Bilel Jkitou will fight for the WBA African middleweight belt against Saimon Mpenda, from Tanzania, in an interesting confrontation between two powerful fighters.

The event will feature great talents and good fights, in addition to the presence of the legend Mike Tyson, who announced that he will travel to Libya to support the evening and meet all the protagonists who will see action on the bill.

The WBA continues in its firm intention to globalize the sport and reach new countries every day, so this event in Libya is great news in this regard.



