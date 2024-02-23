Charr and Pulev announced their fight  – World Boxing Association

Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev met at the press conference to present their fight on March 31, to be held on March 30 at the Arwna Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria, with the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title at stake.

Charr is champion of the pioneer organization and will be defending his belt after a long period of inactivity due to different extra-sporting situations. The veteran will put his belt on the line against another renowned fighter like Pulev, in a fight that promises good action on the ring.

The Syrian-born German will return to the ring for the first time since 2022, when he defeated Nuri Seferi in a non-title bout in Hamburg. The 39-year-old fighter has been working in recent months to get himself in shape for the opportunity.

Pulev, meanwhile, is a 42-year-old fighter with impressive punching power who will be looking for a win on home soil. He has faced great fighters like Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua or Derek Chisora, always leaving great fights full of action.

Charr has 34 wins, 4 losses and 20 knockouts, while Pulev has 30 wins, 3 losses and 14 knockouts.



