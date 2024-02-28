MCCORMACK JOINS THE QUEENSBERRY RANKS

THE TOKYO OLYMPIAN Luke McCormack is set to launch his professional career and has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The amateur star from Sunderland is trained alongside his twin brother Pat by Ben Davison in Harlow, having learned his trade at the prolific Bartley ABC in Chester-le-Street.

Long-standing Team GB member McCormack, 28, is a two-time ABA champion and won gold at the European U22 and EU Championships, silver at the European Games, plus bronze at the Commonwealth Games and a further two European Games’.

He is now ready to make up for some lost time in the professional ranks.

“I am ready to do damage, it’s been a long process for me, for reasons out of my control,” said the super lightweight. “This is going to be a fast paced, excitement filled career. Don’t blink, because people are going to sleep!

“Frank Warren has been delivering on bringing fighters through from debut to world champion for longer than I’ve been alive! And that’s what I’m here for. I’m excited for this journey with Queensberry and TNT Sports.

“Trust me, it’s going to be explosive!”

His Hall of Fame promoter, Frank Warren, added: “Everyone in boxing has known about Luke for a long time. His pedigree and potential is outstanding and I am so looking forward to getting him started and getting him the rewards his talents deserve.

“Luke doesn’t want to hang about and wants to be part of big fights and big nights, which is what we will deliver for him.”