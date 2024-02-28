Home / Boxing Videos / “It means everything!” Nick Ball relishes Rey Vargas world title shot in a career-defining fight 👑

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



After years of hard work, Nick Ball finally has his world title shot, taking on Rey Vargas for the WBC World Featherweight Championship in Riyadh on March 8th. Dev Sahni caught up with Ball in Liverpool to talk his journey so far and how much this fight means to him.

