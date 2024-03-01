Home / Boxing News / Madueño dethrones Pauldo in Plant City  – World Boxing Association

Miguel Madueño took the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America lightweight belt from Justin Pauldo on Wednesday night with a split decision victory at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. 

The Mexican surprised with a close decision of 95-95, 97-93 and 94-95 to win the regional belt of the pioneering body that was in the hands of the American.

As predicted, Madueño came out with his usual aggressive style and went on the attack at all times against a Pauldo who tried to move around the ring and counterattack taking advantage of his technical superiority. However, Madueño was incisive and was able to overwhelm his opponent at times to score points and take this great win for his career. 

The 25-year-old fighter reversed his recent loss to Steve Claggett on November 14 and returned to winning ways with the belt in hand. 

His record now stands at 31 wins, 2 losses and 28 knockouts, while Pauldo dropped his record to 17 wins and 2 losses.



