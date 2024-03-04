Home / Boxing Videos / The Zhilei Zhang Takeover | 2 Joe Joyce wins made fans love Big Bang & call for a Tyson Fury fight 💥

Zhilei Zhang continues his rise to the top when he faces Joseph Parker on March 8th. We take a look back at how he became one of the most popular fighters in the heavyweight division.

