Cudos defeated Colmenarez to win WBA Fedelatin belt  – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Sol Cudos defeated Venezuela’s Roxana Colmenarez by wide unanimous decision to be crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin minimumweight champion this weekend at the F.A.B. Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The local fighter dominated the bout from start to finish to win by scorecards of 97-89, 97-90 and 97-90, which gave her the unanimous decision.

Cudos came out strong from the first bell and knocked her opponent down in the very first round to put the fight on track and command respect in the ring. Although her opponent was insistent and tried to put her in trouble, the local worked with a lot of patience and forcefulness to continue to take advantage.

In round 9, two points were deducted from the visitor, which allowed Cudos to be more comfortable on the scorecards and get a great win for her still young career.

Cudos now has 7 wins, no losses and 2 draws. Colmenarez left her record at 9 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw.



