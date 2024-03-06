Charlo Named WBA Recess Champion  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Championships Committee named the super champion of the. super welterweight division Jermell Charlo as champion in recess on Tuesday, March 5, in an effort to get the division moving after his long lapse without defending the crown.

The vacant belt will be contested by Israil Madrimov and Mogamed Kurbanov, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Charlo has been champion since September 26, 2020 when he defeated Jaison Rosario to win the title. In May 2022 he became the undisputed champion when he defeated Brian Castaño. In September last year he fought at super middleweight against Saul Alvarez after requesting a leave of absence.

Given that he has not defended the belt since May 2022 for different medical and personal reasons and that there is no news of a defense in the short term, the WBA made the decision to designate him as champion in recess.

The internal rules of the organization do not allow a champion in recess to be more than six months in that situation. In due time, the WBA will request information from Charlo’s team as to whether he will defend the title in the near future or move up a division.

On the other hand, the winner of Madrimov vs Kurbanov will be required to fight a WBA certified ranked contender in his next fight.



