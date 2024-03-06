Home / Boxing News / Charlo Named WBA Recess Champion  – World Boxing Association

Charlo Named WBA Recess Champion  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 45 mins ago Boxing News

The WBA Championships Committee named the super champion of the. super welterweight division Jermell Charlo as champion in recess on Tuesday, March 5, in an effort to get the division moving after his long lapse without defending the crown. 

The vacant belt will be contested by Israil Madrimov and Mogamed Kurbanov, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, this Friday in Saudi Arabia. 

Charlo has been champion since September 26, 2020 when he defeated Jaison Rosario to win the title. In May 2022 he became the undisputed champion when he defeated Brian Castaño. In September last year he fought at super middleweight against Saul Alvarez after requesting a leave of absence. 

Given that he has not defended the belt since May 2022 for different medical and personal reasons and that there is no news of a defense in the short term, the WBA made the decision to designate him as champion in recess. 

The internal rules of the organization do not allow a champion in recess to be more than six months in that situation. In due time, the WBA will request information from Charlo’s team as to whether he will defend the title in the near future or move up a division. 

On the other hand, the winner of Madrimov vs Kurbanov will be required to fight a WBA certified ranked contender in his next fight.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Rolly vs Pitbull Could Steal The Show on March 30

Rolly vs Pitbull Could Steal The Show on March 30

Two of the game’s most exciting sluggers will collide when Rolando “Rolly” Romero defends his …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved