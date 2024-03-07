Chamberlain and Gwynne for WBA Intercontinental belt on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne will step into the ring on Friday to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental lightweight belt at the Kingdom Arena in Ryad, Saudi Arabia.

Both British fighters will have the opportunity to perform at this major event in search of the pioneering body’s regional belt.

Chamberlain, a 25-year-old southpaw, is a young and undefeated fighter who is well aware of the opportunity he has in front of him and wants to take advantage of it to keep moving up in his career. He comes from defeating Artjoms Ramlavs in his most recent fight last November 24 and will now make his first fight of 2024.

His opponent will be Gwynne, a 33-year-old British veteran who hasn’t lost a fight since 2020 when he was knocked out by James Tennyson. Since then, he has five wins and one draw, which is evidence of his good sporting momentum.

Chamberlain has a record of 14 wins, no losses and 10 knockouts, while Gwynne has 17 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 5 knockouts.



