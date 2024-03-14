Jessica McCaskill will defend her reign against Lauren Price – World Boxing Association

Jessica McCaskill, World Boxing Association Welterweight champion, was officially announced at a press conference that she will defend her belt vs. Lauren Price on May 11 at the Cardiff International Arena in Wales, United Kingdom.

A high-voltage engagement for the Chicago boxer, owner of the crown, who will try once again to keep her crown. Her last defense was on September 23, 2023 against Sandy Ryan.

On May 11, McCaskill will face a new challenge, as the British fighter brings with her a record of good results; she was Olympic middleweight champion in Tokyo 2020 and in her short professional career she is will be undefeated in 6 performances with 1 knockout to her credit.

The champion presents more experience with 12 victories with 5 wins before the limit, 3 defeats and 1 draw.



