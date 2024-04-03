Cully defends his WBA Continental belt against Patera on May 25  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental lightweight champion, Gary Cully of Ireland, will defend his belt against Francesco Patera of Belgium on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

Cully is coming off a title victory over Reece Mould on November 25 during their bout at the 3Arena in Dublin and will now make his first defense of the crown.

The 28-year-old native of Naas had a very important victory against Mould, as he had just lost to Mexican Jose Felix and needed that win to recover. Now he comes with great motivation to continue his winning ways and retain his belt.

Patera, 30, is coming off a KO to Carlos Sandoval and has won 11 of his last 12 fights, with the exception of July 2023 when he lost by unanimous decision to top prospect Keyshawn Davis.

Cully has a record of 17 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts, while Patera has 29 wins, 4 losses and 11 knockouts.



