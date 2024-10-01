Mary Spencer was the most outstanding of September – World Boxing Association

The Women’s Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) published its official rankings for the month and also announced the most outstanding boxer of September, Canadian Mary Spencer.

Spencer won the WBA interim super welterweight crown on September 5 against Germany’s Naomi Mannes in a bout held at the Casino de Montreal. The home fighter won a unanimous decision with 96-93 scorecards by the 3 judges in a fight in which she fought hard and managed to get a great win.

The WBA congratulates Spencer for this recognition and invites all those interested to see the women’s ranking, which is already public on the official website of the organization.