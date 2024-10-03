Charr vs Pulev is official for December 7th  – World Boxing Association

Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev announced their World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title fight officially at a press conference held on Thursday. Both will step into the ring on December 7 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Charr will return to the ring after a long time of inactivity for different reasons and will try to remain as champion in a fight that looks very close and that promises a lot.

The Syrian-born, German-born fighter comes in with a six-fight win streak and hasn’t lost since 2015. He defeated Nuri Seferi in his most recent fight in 2022 and now feels ready for a new performance.

Pulev is quite a recognized name in the world arena. The veteran will be at home and intends to use his experience and power to beat the champion and take the heavyweight crown.

Charr has a record of 34 wins, 4 losses and 20 knockouts, while Pulev has 31 wins, 3 losses and 14 knockouts.