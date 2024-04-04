Former British Champ Leach steps in to face McGrail

Former British Super-Bantamweight Champion Marc Leach will face Peter McGrail at the top of Matchroom Boxing’s latest NXTGEN show at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on Saturday April 27, live worldwide on DAZN, after McGrail’s original opponent Ja’Rico O’Quinn withdrew due to personal family matters.

Liverpool’s McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) had an immediate shot at redemption against Detroit’s O’Quinn following his shock KO loss last December, but the former amateur standout will now face Salford southpaw Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) as he looks to return to winning ways.

Brazilian amateur star turned 4-0 professional Beatriz Ferreira takes on Argentina’s Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) for the vacant IBF Lightweight World Title in just her fifth professional fight. ‘The Beast’ fights in the UK for the second time following her points win over Karla Ramos Zamora at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in July 2023, aiming to capture a World Title before turning her attention to winning Gold at the Paris 2024 games this summer.

Sunderland’s rising Welterweight star Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) returns to the ring for his first fight since July 2023 to face Argentina’s William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Title, while Rotherham Super-Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Southminster’s Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the English Title – with the Commonwealth Silver Title also on the line.

There’s also action for Eltham Super-Flyweight prospect Maiseyrose Courtney (5-0), Matchroom’s latest Featherweight signing Joe McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs), Walsall Flyweight pro debutant Hamza Uddin and Liverpool Lightweight Frankie Stringer (6-0).

Tickets for McGrail vs. Leach are priced £40, £60 and £120 (Ringside).

General Sale tickets are available to purchase NOW via stagefrontvip.com/boxing and exhibitioncentreliverpool.com.