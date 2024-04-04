Cabrera and Beaumont this Friday for the WBA Fedecaribe belt – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Dominican Jonathan Cabrera will have his first opportunity for a professional title when he fights for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecaribe feather belt on Friday against Venezuelan Maikol Beaumont at the Fencing Pavilion of the Olympic Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The event will have several interesting bouts with great presence of national and international talent, in which Cabrera will try to stand out but needs to beat a more experienced opponent as the visitor.

The home boxer is 22 years old and has been a professional since mid-2023. He has been quite active since then and this will be only his second fight against a foreign opponent.

Beaumont has experience in fights of this type and is a fighter of great technique and very complicated that always goes all the way to the end. The Venezuelan is 33 years old and has won three of his last four fights, which he will try to use to his advantage to surprise the local.

Cabrera has 6 victories, 5 of them by knockout, while Beaumont has 18 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 8 wins by knockout.



