Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicholson Explains Why She Would Make Amanda Serrano Struggle 👀

Skye Nicholson Explains Why She Would Make Amanda Serrano Struggle 👀

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



DAZN caught up with Skye Nicholson as she prepares to fight Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC featherweight title on April 6.

