Erick Rosa won the WBA Gold title in Santo Domingo  – World Boxing Association

Erick Rosa conquered the World Boxing Association (WBA) Light flyweight Gold belt by defeating Yudel Reyes by unanimous decision this weekend at the Fencing Pavilion of the Santo Domingo Olympic Center in the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican had a difficult night in his debut in his new category after being interim minimum weight champion. He faced a complicated opponent like the Mexican but was able to come out with his hand up in his first fight at 108 pounds.

The southpaw stylist had to struggle in the exchange for many moments in the face of the visitor’s pressure and was in trouble at other times, but he was able to pull off the fight and take this valuable victory for his career thanks to his speed and his movements in the ring.

It was the seventh professional victory for Rosa, who has 2 knockouts, while Reyes left his record at 16 wins, 3 losses and 6 knockouts.



