Eimantas Stanionis Is Hungrier Than Ever

The undefeated welterweight titlist is ready to make his anticipated return against Gabriel Maestre on Saturday, May 4, on the Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia PBC PPV on Prime Video, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Undefeated WBA Welterweight Titlist Eimantas Stanionis joins The PBC Podcast to discuss his May 4 title defense against unbeaten Gabriel Maestre, dealing with the time off and his plans to establish himself atop the welterweight division. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal look back at the first PBC on Prime Video event.

